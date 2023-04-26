Girls soccer: Glenbrook North 2-0 winners over Glenbrook South

Glenbrook North won 2-0 over Glenbrook South during Tuesday's girls soccer match in Glenview.
Glenbrook North players celebrate a first-half goal against Glenbrook South during Tuesday's girls soccer match in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Lauren Koopersmith, left, and Glenbrook North's Keira Lydon make contact as they pursue the ball during Tuesday's girls soccer match in Glenview.
Glenbrook North's Addison Blumenfeld, left, draws contact from Glenbrook South's Claire Baim during Tuesday's girls soccer match in Glenview.
Glenbrook South goalie Lyndsey Mack leaps for the ball during Tuesday's girls soccer match against Glenbrook North.
Glenbrook South's Adyson Clemen, left, and Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz pursue the ball during Tuesday's girls soccer match in Glenview.
Glenbrook South's Emily Ibarra kicks the ball in her team's direction during Tuesday's girls soccer match against Glenbrook North.
