'Dear Coach': Questions you might have asked but didn't

Here it is. Back by (un) popular demand, some letters not actually sent to "Coach's Corner" ... but they could have been!

Dear Coach: I have one older son deciding between trying out for volleyball or baseball in high school and two younger kids looking at the many different options. There are so many interesting possibilities for the kids to get into, but I know you can't sign them up for too much. Any suggestions to help out here?

-- Underprepared But Overcommitted Mom

A: Couple of thoughts here. First, aren't we blessed to live in a community where we have so many wonderful sports and recreation opportunities? It is amazing, and we shouldn't take that for granted. When I was growing up, our local park district summer brochure was four pages, a front, a back and two insides with the programs listed. Now? The brochure is like a short novel complete with an index and more categories and choices than the cereal aisle at the grocery store. We are truly lucky to have such a wide variety of quality offerings to choose from.

Now, Under Prepared And Over Committed, you are so right. One of the toughest dilemmas for parents and kids is to figure how much and what activities to get involved in. It is almost like the old "kid in a candy factory" expression, where everything looks good but if you eat too much you know you will get sick. As a parent it is really a tough balancing act. You definitely have to be sensible and not overprogram your child, so maybe choose a couple to try this spring and save some of the other interesting choices for summer or fall.

Finally, as for your high school son, here is what I tell parents often: If your son is debating between volleyball and baseball in the spring, choose volleyball! Why? Two simple but huge reasons: One, volleyball games are fast. They last about an hour, while baseball can wear on for two, sometimes even three hours! Two, and most importantly, the volleyball gym is nice and warm, while spring baseball games can be windy, wet and cold -- extremely uncomfortable, to say the least, for both parents and kids.

Wait! Baseball community, don't get mad at me. I based this on the writer saying her son was undecided on which sport to try out for. Understand that if your son really likes baseball, and that is his clear favorite, then by all means get those bats, gloves and cleats ready, and be there for day one of baseball tryouts My response to Underprepared and Overcommitted is based only on there being no clear favorite.

Dear Coach: I am an avid biker and cycle all around town, often to get to work or my kids' activities. I use the streets to get around, but I am constantly amazed how cars disregard bicycles, never looking to see if we may be on the right or left, and sometimes making dangerous turns right into our paths. Any suggestions for getting cars to be a little safer and respect us road-sharing bicyclists?

-- Two Wheel Willie

A: No, I don't have any suggestions to help you. But I do have some suggestions for YOU the bicyclist. Like, if you're going to share the road with us automobile drivers then YOU have to follow the same rules as us! That means stopping at red lights, not squeezing your way between us and weaving in and out of traffic, and using all the proper signals so we know when you are turning.

Two Wheel, with all due respect, it seems to me that too often cyclists think we have to watch out for them, which we do try. But please understand, we have trouble seeing you. We're used to looking out for larger vehicles, you know, things on the road like ... maybe cars and trucks! So, I hate to be blunt about it, but when cyclists like you are on the same roads as us, it is really YOU who have to watch out for us.

Dear Coach: My son and daughter both want to sign up for lacrosse this spring. All their friends are doing it, and they want to give it a shot. I know nothing about the game and am just wondering if it is appropriate for young kids to play?

-- Dazed, Confused, and Lacrossed

A: I feel your pain here. I might be just about one step ahead of you when it comes to knowledge of this sport, as I am still trying to figure out all the rules and strategies.

But I do know this: It is hugely popular. The kids love it, both guys and girls, and of late I see more folks in their front yard or on the streets with a lacrosse stick than I do with a baseball mitt. The game is active, fast moving and physical, so your kids have to thrive in that kind of atmosphere. But by all means, regardless of age, I give a strong affirmative here for letting them give this sport a try.

One final thought, though. Whatever you do, don't let them play goalie! That position scares me to the core. (Hint: Think really hard wooden ball being fired at increasingly fast speeds and little in the way of protective gear.)

Dear Coach: I am just out of college, back in town and started taking a spin class just to give it a whirl. I am definitely spinning! The instructor for the class is really cute and seems about my age. I am thinking about talking to her after class and maybe asking her out. Is there any kind of unwritten rule regarding relationships between instructor and instructee? Am I crossing a dangerous boundary?

-- Spinning Into Love

A: Oh boy, another one of these inquiries. Apparently, people think this is some kind of self-help and romance column. Hey, I'm just a sports guy! But I would say if she is of similar age, and potentially interested, tread carefully ... but go for it! (Note: The rest of my response here has been edited out due to reaching my column word limit, thank goodness!)

Any more advice questions -- and really how can you resist? Just write me at the email listed below.

Until then ...

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.