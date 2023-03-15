 

Boys water polo: New Trier tops Glenbrook South 21-3

  • Glenbrook South's Jacob German shoots and scores during Tuesday's boys water polo game against New Trier. The Trevians topped the Titans 21-3.

      Glenbrook South's Jacob German shoots and scores during Tuesday's boys water polo game against New Trier. The Trevians topped the Titans 21-3. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South goalie Nick Tiesi keeps the ball out of harm's way during Tuesday's boys water polo game against New Trier.

      Glenbrook South goalie Nick Tiesi keeps the ball out of harm's way during Tuesday's boys water polo game against New Trier. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South goalie Nick Tiesi, right, gets help from teammate Owen Chasen, front, as they try to stop a shot attempt by New Trier's Jack Mitidiero during Tuesday's boys water polo game in Glenview.

      Glenbrook South goalie Nick Tiesi, right, gets help from teammate Owen Chasen, front, as they try to stop a shot attempt by New Trier's Jack Mitidiero during Tuesday's boys water polo game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • New Trier's Alex Bailey attempts a shot as he draws contact from Glenbrook South defender Deniz Kaptan during Tuesday's boys water polo game in Glenview.

      New Trier's Alex Bailey attempts a shot as he draws contact from Glenbrook South defender Deniz Kaptan during Tuesday's boys water polo game in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • New Trier's Caden Andrianopoli scores during Tuesday's boys water polo game against Glenbrook South.

      New Trier's Caden Andrianopoli scores during Tuesday's boys water polo game against Glenbrook South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 3/15/2023 12:37 PM

New Trier won 21-3 over Glenbrook South during a boys water polo game played in Glenview Tuesday.

