Kids can 'Try Hockey for Free' at Northbrook Sport Center

Northbrook Sport Center will host an event for children, "Try Hockey for Free," on Feb. 25.

Geared for 4- to 9-year olds, it's a quick blast of the sport from 2:40-3:40 p.m. at the Sport Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road.

Coaches and volunteers provide instruction and games for the kids to play on the ice.

At the Sport Center, "Try Hockey for Free" is a joint venture of USA Hockey, the National Hockey League, Northbrook Youth Hockey and the Northbrook Park District.

When USA Hockey first offered the program this fall, more than 7,000 children skated on 275 rinks nationwide.

Every player must wear a helmet, skates and winter gloves. The Sport Center has a limited amount of skates and an especially limited number of helmets available to rent at no cost.

Participants must register in advance. To get started, visit www.tryhockeyforfree.com.