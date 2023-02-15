How to support Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South booster clubs

Both the Glenbrook North and the Glenbrook South booster clubs have fundraisers coming up this spring.

The Glenbrook North Booster Club's Booster Bash is scheduled for 7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at WhirlyBall in Vernon Hills. It'll include a buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ David Gichner, a silent auction, a raffle, and the opportunity to mingle with Spartans athletic director John Catalano, his administrative team, Spartans coaches and athletes. And, of course, WhirlyBall.

Probably the best way to obtain information and tickets is by emailing gbnbooster@gmail.com.

Further down the road, Glenbrook South's "Coach Bartender" fundraiser will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., 4520 W. Lake Ave., Glenview.

Titans coaches serve as celebrity bartenders, with all cash tips going to the Booster Club to support Glenbrook South Athletics. In last year's event a raffle was held for a parking pass in the school's West Lot for a rising junior or senior. That's like gold.

At this point there's not much information on tickets. Email bobszafranski@gmail.com.