IHSA: Athletes can be compensated for limited use of their name, image, likeness

At its Feb. 6 board meeting in Bloomington, the Illinois High School Association approved a Name, Image & Likeness policy.

The IHSA will allow athletes to benefit from "NIL Activity" under limitations.

Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) allows athletes to be compensated for promoting a brand or service. Spurred by IHSA member schools inquiring where NIL opportunities fit in the state landscape, last year the IHSA started considering establishing NIL rules.

IHSA members approved the NIL proposal and seven others during the IHSA's annual bylaw referendum process that ended last Dec. 19.

Students cannot use the IHSA name, logos or trademarks, or those of member schools, and imply that either the IHSA or the schools involved endorses the NIL activity.

The athlete also cannot use any IHSA member facility while promoting a brand or service, and can't conduct any NIL activity traveling to or from IHSA events, in practice, rehearsals or meetings, or during school hours.

Under the IHSA bylaw student-athletes cannot be associated with gaming or gambling, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, cannabis, banned or illegal substances, adult entertainment products or services, any weapons or "any other product or service that the board deems inappropriate or distracting," the policy bylaw stated.

The IHSA said the student is responsible for determining any effects NIL activity may have on college eligibility.