What to expect from Kevin Warren: A timeline of his tenure with Minnesota Vikings

New Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren will arrive at Halas Hall in the spring after three years running the Big Ten. He also brings with him previous experience running an NFL organization. Associated Press

From 2015-19, Warren ran the business side of the Minnesota Vikings. He worked for the Vikings organization for a total of 15 years.

Below is a timeline of the notable events, both on the football field and off it, that happened with the Minnesota Vikings while Warren worked for the team.

2005: Zygi Wilf and partners buy the Minnesota Vikings from Red McCombs for a reported $600 million. Kevin Warren, who worked for the law firm Greenberg Traurig, represents Wilf and his partners during their bid for the team. The Vikings then hire Warren as their executive vice president of legal affairs and chief administration officer.

May 30, 2006: The Vikings hire Rick Spielman as vice president of player personnel, the de facto general manager. He runs the football side of the organization until he is fired on Jan. 10, 2022.

April 19, 2007: The Vikings and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority unveil their initial pitch for a new indoor stadium in Minneapolis. No proposals are made for funding the stadium. The stadium proposed in 2007 never came to be.

April 28, 2007: The Vikings select running back Adrian Peterson with the seventh overall pick in the draft.

2008 season: The Vikings return to the playoffs for the first time in four years, losing in the wild card round.

Aug. 18, 2009: Brett Favre signs a two-year, $25 million contract to play quarterback for the Vikings. The Vikings go 12-4 in his first season in Minneapolis and lose in the NFC Championship Game.

October 2010: The NFL investigates Favre for sending suggestive text messages and explicit photos to a Jets employee during the 2008 season when he was the Jets' quarterback. Favre is later fined $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Nov. 22, 2010: The Vikings fire coach Brad Childress after an underwhelming performance by his team in 2010. They name Leslie Frazier the interim coach. Frazier is later retained full time.

Dec. 12, 2010: During a snowstorm, the Metrodome's inflatable roof collapses around 5 a.m. on the morning of a Vikings home game against the New York Giants. The game has to be moved to Detroit and played the following day.

Jan. 17, 2011: Brett Favre retires for the third time, just weeks after his final game, which happnes to be a loss to the Bears at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium.

April 28, 2011: The Vikings select quarterback Christian Ponder from Florida State with the 11th overall draft pick.

Spring 2011: Two competing proposals emerge for a new Vikings stadium. The city of Minneapolis submits a plan for a new stadium at the site of the Metrodome. Ramsey County announces its own proposed stadium in the suburbs.

2011 season: The Vikings finish a miserable 3-13 during the 2011 season with rookie Ponder starting 10 games.

March 1, 2012: Gov. Mark Dayton announces an agreement for a new stadium at the site of the Metrodome. The Minnesota legislature OKs funding for the stadium on May 10, with the state covering $348 million and $150 million in hospitality tax in Minneapolis. The total cost of the stadium is estimated to be $975 million.

Dec. 30, 2012: Adrian Peterson rushes for 199 yards and finishes the season with 2,097 rushing yards -- 8 yards shy of the NFL record. This is just a year after tearing his ACL in December 2011. The Vikings beat the Packers in the season finale to make the playoffs, but lose to the Packers in a rematch a week later in the wild card round.

2013: Warren is a member of the NFL committee on workplace diversity.

May 13, 2013: The Vikings unveil the stadium design for what will eventually become U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dec. 30, 2013: The Vikings fire coach Leslie Frazier after a 5-10-1 season.

Jan. 15, 2014: The Vikings hire Mike Zimmer as head coach.

May 8, 2014: Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is picked 32nd overall in the draft to the Vikings.

May 20, 2014: The NFL awards Minneapolis Super Bowl 52, which will be hosted by the new stadium. Later that year, the NCAA announces that the 2019 Final Four would be in Minneapolis.

Sept. 12, 2014: Star running back Adrian Peterson is indicted in Texas on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child. Peterson is accused of repeatedly hitting his 4-year-old son with a tree branch. The indictment came just days after the season opener. The Vikings deactivate Peterson in Week 2, but the team reinstates him and plans to play him in Week 3. Following hearings with the league that week, the Vikings place Peterson on the exempt/commissioner's permission list, which allows them to sideline him without costing them a roster spot. Peterson doesn't play the remainder of the season and is effectively on paid leave. In November, the league suspends him for the remainder of the season without pay.

February 2015: Warren is promoted to chief operating officer of the Vikings. In his new role, he oversees all business operations of the franchise.

August 2015: The Vikings sign a purchase agreement to buy a 185-acre site for a new practice facility in Eagan, Minnesota.

2015 season: Peterson returns to the team and rushes for 1,485 yard, while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater helps guide the Vikings to an 11-5 regular season record and a return to the postseason. The Vikings lose the Seahawks in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Aug. 28, 2016: The Vikings host their first preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sept. 3, 2016: The Vikings trade for former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford in a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, just days after Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tears his ACL in practice. With Bradford at QB, the Vikings start the 2016 season 5-0, but fall apart down the stretch, finishing 8-8.

Feb. 28, 2017: The Vikings aonnounce they will not exercise the option on Adrian Peterson's contract, making him a free agent after nearly 10 years with the organization.

2017 season: QB Teddy Bridgewater's injury necessitates he miss a second consecutive season. Bradford once again begins the season as the starter, but injures his knee in the Week 1 opener. The Vikings turn to quarterback Case Keenum. They try to bring Bradford back in Week 5, but he re-aggravates his knee and the team shuts him down midway through that game. Keenum finishes out the season as the starter and leads the Vikings to a 13-3 season, including an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. In a divisional round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints, Keenum connnects with receiver Stefon Diggs for a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown that became known as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

Feb. 4, 2018: U.S. Bank Stadium hosts Super Bowl 52. The Eagles upset the Patriots in the big game.

February 2018: The Vikings complete construction of their new training facility. The staff moves in shortly afterward. The Vikings reportedly spends $90 million on the new facility, which includes an indoor field, several outdoor fields and a 6,000-seat stadium.

March 15, 2018: The Vikings sign free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract. It was the first quarterback contract that was fully guaranteed. At the time, Cousins' $28 million per year salary is the highest ever in NFL history.

2018 season: The Vikings finish a disappointing 8-7-1 and miss the postseason.

June 4, 2019: The Big Ten announces Warren as its next commissioner. Warren becomes the Big Ten commissioner-elect in September and officially takes over the job in January 2020.