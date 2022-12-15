Coach: Little things are an important part of good sports

I have heard the expression, "little things are the hinges upon which great things occur." It is one that has stuck with me for many years, and seems particularly relevant today as I watch and observe various sporting events of all levels and ages.

No better example exists than what college coaches look for when they go to recruit athletes from high school. Yes, of course, they are drawn to those with natural talent and physical skills, but they also watch carefully for those "little things." The kind maybe the average fan doesn't notice. The kind that might not show up on a "highlight tape" that is sent to them.

But these college scouts will visit a school and watch an athlete in person. Observing how they interact with teammates, how they behave in the pregame warmups, how they deal with adversity within the match, maybe a reaction to a bad call from an official, or how they act on the bench when not playing, just to name a few.

Yes, they may be small items in the big scheme of things, but still, they become an important window into the character of the athlete.

Examples of "little things" in sports are numerous. They occur on a regular basis, and just keeping eyes open and observing you will see many. The following might be just a brief list of many that any of us involved in sports -- adults, kids, coaches, officials -- can display.

• The star player or starter when taken out at game's end, who then takes his/her seat on the bench and actively and enthusiastically cheers on teammates (often the ones who don't get to play as much).

• The player -- at any level -- who, when the coach talks to them, makes eye contact with the coach in acknowledgment of said instructions

• The coach who comes over before the game and introduces himself to the opposing team coach, striking up a conversation and thus relieving some of the tension that could exist between the two teams.

• The referee or official who during a break in the game takes time to instruct one of the players on why he made the call and maybe how to correct it for the future.

• After a collision or a knockdown in the heat of competition, a simple gesture of helping the opponent up and maybe a friendly pat on the back.

• Athletes (and I don't see this much anymore) who go around and give a quick hand shake or fist bump with a "good luck" acknowledgment to each of the opponents on the field or the court right before the start of the game.

• The soccer player who raises his hand to let the official know the ball went off him, helping the official make the correct call.

• The athlete who, after a particularly devastating defeat, instead of wallowing in their own dejection, goes around to their fellow teammates, picking them up and trying best as possible to console them.

• The football player who scores a touchdown and, before celebrating, hands or softly tosses the ball to the referee.

• The players who in the postgame handshake line actually look their opponents in the eye -- win or lose -- and congratulate them on a "good game."

• The track or cross country runner who, after finishing a race and maybe catching their breath for a bit, goes over and congratulates not just their own teammates, but those they ran against.

• The fan in the crowd who sees a fellow fan (maybe even a friend) do or say something inappropriate and, instead of thinking to themselves that is wrong, actually says something and speaks out reminding them to stop.

• The team or the players who, without being reminded, cleans up their bench or their area after a game or practice.

• The coach who encourages players to offer suggestions and ideas -- during game and at any time in individual discussion. Maybe even asking the kids in the huddle "what play do you think we should run," thus giving players added ownership of the game experience.

• The tennis player who calls the ball "good" for the opponent, even when most of the ball was beyond the line and many others might be tempted to call it out. Particularly those who can do it in the midst of a hotly contested match.

• The player in any sport who is the first to go over to console a teammate after a particularly crucial mistake or error.

• The child in an unsupervised playground game who stops to make sure another kid who maybe never got a turn to shoot or to bat or even to participate gets their opportunity to do so.

• The athlete who, right smack in the middle of an intense competition, can simply find that moment to smile. It is amazing how a well-timed quick smile can break a lot of tension.

• The coach who sees his team leaving the field after a defeat (or maybe it is a couple of particularly dejected players just sitting on the bench) and calls them over demanding that they line up to shake hands.

• The basketball player who, after fouling out of a game, goes over to shake the hand of the opposing coach

• The coach whose team has just won who takes time after the game to go over and talk to and console a player on the opposing team.

• The sophomore or junior star who reminds the coach near game's end, when the outcome is no longer in question, to put in some of the seniors who maybe haven't had a chance to play. (Yes, we coaches can get caught up in the heat of competition and sometimes need to be reminded.)

• The official who admits he got the call wrong and then changes the call, explaining it to the coach before doing so. (I have always believed the strongest officials and people are not the ones who will not change and who stick strongly with their decision, but instead those confident enough to admit their mistake and make sure to get it right.)

Again, all of the above all but small items in the big scheme of the actual sporting event. But then again, when you think about it? Maybe not so small.

