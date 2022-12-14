Loyola Academy to compete in National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic
Posted12/14/2022 10:12 AM
The Loyola Academy wrestling team will compete in the inaugural National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic in Oklahoma Dec. 21-22.
The Ramblers' last competition of 2022, the powerhouse 16-team field includes squads from Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey, Missouri and California.
The event will be held at Oklahoma State University's Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
Each of the participating teams will receive a private tour of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater. They also will attend a post-event banquet that includes an awards presentation and roundtable discussion by Hall of Fame members Dan Gable and John Smith.
All 40 dual matches will be broadcast on FloWrestling.org.
