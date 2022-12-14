Loyola Academy to compete in National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic

The Loyola Academy wrestling team will compete in the inaugural National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic in Oklahoma Dec. 21-22.

The Ramblers' last competition of 2022, the powerhouse 16-team field includes squads from Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey, Missouri and California.

The event will be held at Oklahoma State University's Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Each of the participating teams will receive a private tour of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater. They also will attend a post-event banquet that includes an awards presentation and roundtable discussion by Hall of Fame members Dan Gable and John Smith.

All 40 dual matches will be broadcast on FloWrestling.org.