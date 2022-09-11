Bears storm back to beat 49ers

The Bears' Eddie Jackson celebrates his interception during the second half of Sunday's win against the San Francisco 49ers in Chicago. Associated Press

Khalil Herbert celebrates his touchdown with Justin Fields during the second half of the Bears' Week 1 win over San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Solider Field Associated Press

After a lackluster first half, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points and stormed back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields threw TD passes to Dante Pettis (51 yards) and Equanimeous St. Brown (18 yards), and RB Khalil Herbert barged in from 3 yards out with 7:21 remaining as the Bears opened the season with a stunning victory over a team some believe can advance to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco hurt itself all afternoon by committing a dozen penalties for 99 yards, turning the ball over twice, and losing track of Pettis and St. Brown in critical situations.

Add it all up and it equaled an unlikely victory for Matt Eberflus in his first games as an NFL head coach.

Justin Fields completed 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards. David Montgomery managed just 27 yards on 17 carries, but Herbert found some openings and racked up 45 yards on 9 carries.

Bears defenders -- who vowed to force more turnovers this season -- were true to their word.

Jaylon Johnson forced the first one on San Francisco's first possession by punching the ball out of Deebo Samuel's hands at the Bears' 12 yard line. Jaquan Brisker recovered, ending the Niners' threat.

Then, with the Bears clinging to a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, safety Eddie Jackson stepped in front of a pass intended for Jauan Jennings, intercepted it and returned it 26 yards to the Niners' 21-yard line.

Two minutes later, Herbert busted into the end zone to make it 19-10.

The Bears are at Green Bay in Week 2.