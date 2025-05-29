Report: Streamwood police investigating deaths of two people found at townhouse

Streamwood police and an area task force are investigating the deaths of two people found at a townhouse Wednesday night, according to an ABC 7 Chicago report.

Police have not released any information about the investigation that began at about 8:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of McKool Avenue, according to the report.

Officials at the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported two bodies were removed from the scene.

A neighbor told ABC 7 Chicago they heard what they believed were gunshots before police arrived.