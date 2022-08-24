Boys soccer: Cook County season preview

Barrington

Coach: Michelle Jakubowski (ninth year)

Last year's record: 34-8, 9-1, MSL Co-West champions; third in Class 4A

Coach: Michelle Jakubowski (ninth year)

Top returners: Jessica Horwath (6-0, Sr. OH), Berkeley Ploder (6-2, Jr. MB), Gwen Adler (5-10, Jr. S), Jenna Meitzler (6-0, Jr. S/RH), Sarah Jensen (5-6, Jr. DS/L), Campbell Paris (6-4, Sr, OH), Molly Kozak (5-8, Jr, DS/L), Colette Garrels (5-5, Sr. DS/L), Sydney Louis (6-2, Sr. MB), Caroline Petitgout (5-11, Sr. MB), Hope Regas, 5-10, Jr, OH

Worth noting: After a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tourney last fall, the Fillies want to build off that strong postseason finish with many key players back. They will be led offensively by Paris and Horwath, Regas and Meitzler. Adler and Meitzler will share the setting responsibilities. The team is deep defensively with three defensive specialists who all have at least two years of varsity experience: Garrels, Jensen and Kozak. Ploder, Louis, and Petitgout will be a force at the net in the middle. "Overall, through our competitive conference and non conference schedules, we should be prepared to challenge for a MSL conference title and a deep postseason run." Jakubowski said.

Buffalo Grove

Coach: Matt Priban (11th year)

Last year's record: 11-22, 4-6, third in the MSL East

Top returning players: Julia Barnett (Sr. RH), Janae Coglianese (Jr. OH), Maddie Halter (Jr. M/RH), Nishka Patil (Jr. S), Maja Wegrowski (Sr. OH)

Top new players: Audrey Cole (Sr. MH), Gracie Lee (Sr. DS), Addy Sirbu (So. MH), Mackenzie Son (Jr. L/DS), April Toyofuku, (So. L/DS)

Worth noting: While the Bison have many new faces this season, they also welcome back a strong core of leadership from last year's team. Barnett returns for her second varsity season. She was a MSL all-conference selection. Also back is Wegrowski, Halter and Patil who stepped into pivotal roles on the court last year. "They will once again be called upon to help lead our team," Priban said. "Our new players have really adjusted well to the speed of the game and have continuously pushed us to improve. The team's growth this summer has been fun to watch. The girls on this team are focused on the process and excited to start competing. Our goal is to continue building on the success from last year and look to improve throughout the season."

Conant

Coach: Drewann Pancratz (ninth year)

Last year's record: 20-16, 6-4, third in MSL West

Top returning players: Gianna Spetka (Sr. S), Angelica Sudol (Sr. OH), Sara Gornikowski (Sr., OH)

Top new players: Eva Krakowski (Jr. MH), Olivia Hopkins (Jr. MH), Magda Toczylko (Jr. RS)

Worth noting: Former Schaumburg and Carthage College basketball and volleyball standout Pancratz has a senior-heavy team with great leadership. "It's an outstanding group of student-athletes who are eager to come to practice everyday and get better," she said. "We are excited for this season and to have the opportunity to compete."

Elk Grove

Coach: Tara Braceros (3rd year)

Last year's record: 12-20, 1-9, sixth in MSL East

Top returning players: Julia Masnica (Sr. OH), Maya Kwicien (Sr. L)

Top new players: Reese Gbur (Jr. S), Mia Stevanovic (Sr. MH), Ella Duckmann (Jr, OH)

Worth noting: Masnica returns as one of the Grens' outside hitters from last year. She was second on the team in kills and led in digs as a junior. Kwicien is another returning starter and she will wear the libero jersey. She was third overall in digs last fall.

Fremd

Coach: Pete Gavin (first year)

Last year's record: 37-3, 9-1, co-champs in MSL West

Top newcomers: Hallie Neill (5-9, Sr., S), Kate Pfister (5-11, Jr., MB), Megan Spiekermann (5-11, Jr., OH), Ellie Braun (5-8, Jr., OH), Nina Gray (5-10, Jr., MB), Charmee Suraparaju (5-6, Sr., DS), Ashley Brim (5-5, So., DS), Sasha Sallade (5-10, So., OH/RS), Olivia Alexander (5-9, Jr., MB/RS), Julia Podstawka (5-7, Sr., OH), Erin Potts (6-0, Sr., MB), Mary Argyropoulos (5-5, Sr.)

Worth noting: Due to the number of seniors last year (14 and four are now at the Division 1 level) and injuries, the Vikings currently have no returning varsity players. In tourney action last season, the Vikes were third in the Early Bird, first at Glenbard West, first at Lake Park and first at Grayslake. They lost to state qualifier Barrington in the supersectional. "I am extremely impressed with the work ethic of this group and the desire to continue to leave a positive legacy," said Gavin, who follows a terrific 30-year career by coach Curt Pinley in which he won more than 1,000 matches combined as a boys and girls varsity coach. "We might be inexperienced in regards to varsity volleyball, but this team is led by an outstanding setter in Hallie Neill and will be looking to establish itself as a formidable serve/serve receive team. Hallie is a setter who would have set for many varsity teams as a freshman, but has always been a class behind Rian Baker (now setting at Wake Forest). She is talented and hungry to compete at the varsity level." Gavin takes over after serving as an assistant in his brother Dan's program at Palatine.

Hersey

Coach: Laura Gerber (first year)

Last year's record: 30-8, 10-0, first in MSL East

Top returners: Erin Dela Riva (Jr. OH), Claire Van Den Herik (Jr. OH)

Top newcomers: Elizabeth Avirmed (Jr. L), Leah Nawrot (Jr. OH), Ava Harwood (Jr. RS), Kami Wajtanek (Sr. RS), Morgan Riske (Jr. MH)

Worth noting: It's a new era for Hersey girls volleyball as Nancy Lill, a winner of more than 1,046 matches in a 39-year career (three at Wheeling) retired. Gerber takes over after directing the Prospect girls program and she is also the Hersey boys volleyball coach. "The team is excited to get started," Gerber said. "The girls have been working hard throughout the year to be ready for the season. We want to go deep into the playoffs." Only Wheaton St. Francis' Peg Kopec (1,248) and Mt. Pulaski's Donna Dulle (1,127) have more wins than Lill, who started at Hersey in 1986. Lill directed the Huskies to 24 Mid-Suburban League title matches, winning 11. Her teams remarkably won or shared the East title the last 19 seasons.

Hoffman Estates

Coach: Pat Moran (fifth year)

Last year's record: 12-20, 0-10, sixth in MSL West

Top returning players: Chloe Cru (Sr., L), Jillian Cuartero (Sr., RS), Maya Schmidt (Sr., MH), Karlee Hendricks (Sr., MH), Izzy Troyer (Jr., OH), Abby Major (Sr., OH)

Top newcomers: Phoebe Kim (Jr., S), Arianna Giammarino (So., OH), Mallory Anderson (Jr., DS), Hailey Weidner (Sr., DS)

Worth noting: The Hawks graduated only two seniors so there is a lot of experience coming back. Following a great offseason, Moran is very excited for this year's team.

Leyden

Coach: Danielle Kowalkkowski (11th year)

Last year's record: 8-22, 1-5 in the WSG

Top returning players: Jennifer Herrera (Sr., OH), Lea Martinez (Sr., S), Lizeth Avitia (Sr., L)

Top new players: Ulyana Sydorchuk (So., OH/RS), Priscilla Perez (Jr., MH)

Worth noting: As she begins her 11th year in charge at Leyden, Kowalkowski is looking forward to a fresh start this year with a group of girls excited to learn about the game and have a passion for it. "We are really looking for Lea (Martinez) to take the lead this year and run the offense," the coach said. "We have a few strong outside hitters and our middles are eager to learn new skills and offense strategies. We are also really going to lean on Lizeth (Avitia) on defense. She was a strong force for us last season as has grown tremendously in her confidence and aggressiveness on the court. We look forward to a great season."

Maine West

Coach: Nora Feyerer (fourth year)

Last year's record: 22-11, 9-1, first in CSL North

Top returning players: Jaclyn Riedl (Sr., OH), Daria Szczepura (Sr., OH/DS), Adriana Lee (Sr., L), Lena Vukasin (Jr., MH), Paige Foster (So., OH/RS)

Worth noting: As she begins her fourth year at Maine West, former New Trier star Feyerer welcomes back some strong senior leaders and a good core group. "We expect to compete for our conference championship again this season," she said. One senior did not play last year but is expected to make some major contributions. Basketball standout Riedle tore her ACL and missed the last two seasons. "We are so excited to have her back on the court," Feyerer said. "She is a great leader and is physically and mentally very strong. She will do big things this season."

Maine South

Coach: Kathleen Durkin (sixth year)

Last year's record: 16-17, 1-9 in CSL South

Top returning players: Sofia Rossi (So. OH)

Top new players: Ana Petrides (So. MH)

Worth noting: Durkin will be working with a young team consisting of only three seniors. "But the younger players are strong and will be fun to watch develop," Durkin said.

Prospect

Coach: Kevin Kolcz (first year)

Last year's record: 17-18, 7-3, second in MSL East

Top returning players: Lally Coleman (Sr., OH), Mia D'onofrio (Sr., RS), Shelby Hiskes (Sr., OH), Lauren Mueller (Sr., S), Maya Surlas (Sr., OH), Julia Wydro (Sr., MH)

Top new players: Audrey Ellis (Sr., DS), Lexi Lundvick (Sr., DS), Maya Sokolowski (Sr., MH), Addison Jones (Jr., MH), Lucy Ross (So., S), Anna Garland (So., DS)

Worth noting: After serving as a sophomore coach the last four years at Prospect, Kolcz takes over the varsity program and has an experienced group of seniors who are being joined by a few standout underclassmen. Hiskes and Wydro each had more than 100 kills a year ago. "That's exciting," Kolcz said. "And I'm hopeful we can have a few more players get close to that line as well. This is a fun group to be around and their energy for the game could make this a fun season for Prospect volleyball."

Rolling Meadows

Coach: Katie Nickle (fifth year)

Last year's record: 11-25, 4-6, tied for third in MSL East

Top returning players: Maddie Zera (Sr., S), Linnea Fahnoe (Sr., MH), Charlotte Errico (Sr., MH), Nicole Dimova (Sr., OH), Lucy Pufundt (So., OH), Jasmine Nitu (Sr., OH)

Worth noting: Nickle has a lot of returning varsity experience with a good amount of three-year starters along with many new players competing for positions. "Even after only a few days of practice, it is very clear this team has common goals and is ready to compete and put in the work," said Nickle, a former Meadows standout player. "They are excited."

St. Viator

Coach: Charlie Curtin (16th year)

Last year's record: 33-6, 6-2 third in ESCC

Top returning players: Reanne Valera (Sr., L), Marcelina Gorny (Sr., MB), Ella Trieloff (Sr. OH), Mary Grace Lynch (Sr., S), Andrea Rivera (Jr. RS), Louisa Battin (Sr, S/RS)

Top new players: Erin Lynch (Fr., OH), Sydney Mittel (So., MB), Sydney Ludwick (Sr., DS), Alexis Horn (So., OH), Hannah Mills (Jr., MB), Leah Klostermann (Sr. DS)

Worth noting: The Lions are looking to build on their success from last year when they won a sectional title. "We have key returning players at all positions and they play with a lot of energy," Curtin said. Valera was an ESCC all-conference player last year. "She continues to cover the court unbelievably," Curtin said. "Marcelina (Gorny) worked hard in the offseason and brings a very powerful arm to the middle of our offense." As a team, Curtin said the Lions will play aggressively in all facets of the game. "That, coupled with our leadership from the other seniors, has made the transition for our underclassmen smooth."

Schaumburg

Coach: Tim Murphy (sixth year)

Last year's record: 13-20, 4-6 in MSL West

Top returners: Gabby Tuiaana (6-4, Sr., OPP), Izzy Mishler (6-4, Jr., OH), Evie Mounts (5-10, Jr., OH)

Worth noting: Murphy says the Saxons will be a tall and athletic team with great potential. "The past few years we have started a number of freshmen and sophomores," Murphy said. "This year we will see those players become upperclassmen and gain a year of maturity and experience." The expectations are high. "We have a high character, hard-working group of girls," Murphy added. "The girls have dedicated themselves in the offseason. Almost all of them have played club and attended summer camps. Like any other teams, if we can find unity, timing, and cohesion on and off the court, and avoid injury, we can have a successful season."

Wheeling

Coach: Jason Kopkowski (15th year)

Last year's record: 11-25, 4-6, tied for third in MSL East

Top returning players: Maya Huelsman (Jr., OH), Samantha Springer (Sr., MH), Noelle Lawson (Jr., S), Anastacia Hardaway (Sr., MH)

Top new players: Amanda Ban (Sr., OH), Ashley Monaco (Sr., OH), Carly Bowman (Sr., OH), Jaclyn Neukirch (Sr., S), Julia Dolas (Sr., MH), Julia Zanik (Sr., M/OH), Karina Zamora (Sr., S), Michelle Calderon (Sr., L/DS), Monica Gucwam (Sr., L/DS), Layla Concklin (Jr., OH), Katie Moser (So., S), Marlena Miloucheva (Jr.)

Worth noting: Kopkowski likes the senior class. "This senior class has been one that we have kept together over the years and they have had success each year leading up to this season," Kopkowski said. "Add this group to our returning players from last year and I believe that the success will continue. We have a number of players that have played throughout the year and improved greatly. We look forward to creating a memorable season with positive attitudes and maximum effort."