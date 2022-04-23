Montgomery, Kath give White Sox hope for the future

Chicago White Sox players Colson Montgomery and Wes Kath, here ahead of a minor league spring training workout on March 10, are two of the current White Sox prospects drawing attention. AP File Photo

Before the season started, the Top 100 prospects lists came out.

No young talent in the White Sox's system made the cut at Baseball America. Ditto for MLB Pipeline and FanGraphs.

The Sox understand the snubs, given just about all of their best prospects in recent years are now on major-league rosters.

They also see much better days ahead down on the farm.

"It's certainly different than what we've seen in the past from a ranking standpoint," said Chris Getz, the White Sox's assistant general manager/director of player development. "But as you work through your own internal prospect list, there's plenty to be encouraged by. Pretty happy as a whole with the players we have and we can certainly dream on some impact major-league players within our system."

There are two in particular that jump out at the Sox -- shortstop Colson Montgomery and third baseman Wes Kath.

In last year's draft, Montgomery was the White Sox's first-round pick and Kath was selected on the second round.

Both players came out of high school, Montgomery was a three-sport star at Southridge in Huntingburg, Ind., and Kath prepped at Desert Mountain H.S. in Scottsdale, Ariz.

After making their professional debuts with the Arizona Complex League White Sox, Montgomery and Kath are back together at low Class A Kannapolis this season.

"They're both very professional, they go about their business very well, they're certainly on a mission," Getz said. "Their maturity really stands out and to watch them on the left side of the infield together is a real joy. They're getting more comfortable with the White Sox, getting more comfortable with professional baseball."

Montgomery is the Sox's consensus No. 1 prospect and Kath isn't far behind.

The 20-year-old Montgomery is showing why he's so highly touted.

Last Tuesday, he drove in 5 runs against Fredricksburg and followed with his first pro home run two days later. Overall, Montgomery is hitting .271/.383/.438 with 11 RBI in 12 games.

"He's just getting started with us," Getz said. "His at-bats are impressive. He's under control in the box, takes pitches, makes good passes at the ball when appropriate, can drive the ball to all gaps and certainly have seen some power as well."

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Montgomery is on the big side for a shortstop. The White Sox see him sticking at baseball's most demanding defensive position.

"He's so under control," said Getz, who played second base for the Sox in 2008-09. "The way his feet and hands work, plenty of arm, he looks like a major-league shortstop."

Kath, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, has big power but he's off to a slow start for Kannapolis. The left-hander is slashing .191/.292/.238 with no homers and 5 RBI through 11 games.

At age 19, Kath has plenty of time to get straightened out. Playing with Montgomery should be a plus in his development.

"I think they drive each other," Getz said. "Having them grow up together as professionals and work their way up the organizational ladder is certainly something we're all looking forward to watching."