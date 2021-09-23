It's a wrap: White Sox pound Indians to clinch AL Central

The White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning that helped pave the way to a 7-2 win Thursday at Cleveland that clinched the AL Central for the Sox. Associated Press

It was a gray, cold day in Cleveland on Thursday.

The White Sox greeted it sunny side up.

"It's one of those days you long for," manager Tony La Russa said. "You wake up in the morning and you know if things work you can be some type of champion. This is a great day to be a White Sox player.

"They're fired up and Cleveland's in the way. I'm sure they'll give a stiff competition but the anxiety about the marathon season, today it's a sprint. That's more fun."

The Sox had a ball during a 7-2 win over the Indians in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Progressive Field, clinching first place in the AL Central.

They are likely to open the playoffs against the Astros in Houston. Game 1 of the AL Division Series is Oct. 7.

Floundering a bit with five losses in their last seven game heading into Thursday, the White Sox jumped on Cleveland early and went on to claim their first division title since 2008.

Tin Anderson led off the game with a home run and the Sox shortstop broke it open in the second inning with a 3-run shot off Indians starter Aaron Civale.

The Sox sent 11 hitters to the plate in the second. In addition to Anderson's damage, Luis Robert had a solo home run and RBI single in the inning and Eloy Jimenez hit a solo homer.

Reynaldo Lopez started for the White Sox and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits over 3⅓ innings.

The Sox could have clinched in Detroit earlier in the week, but they lost to the Tigers Monday and Tuesday and were rained out Wednesday.

That set up Thursday's meeting with the Indians, who are second in the AL Central.

"The way I look at it is, it's a special opportunity that this team has earned over almost six months," La Russa said. "Let's take advantage of it."