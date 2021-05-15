 

Cubs rotation continues to underwhelm in 9-8 loss to Detroit

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Detroit Tigers' Jacoby Jones slides safely into home plate to score on a Harold Castro single as Chicago Cubs catcher Tony Wolters waits for the throw in the 10th inning Saturday in Detroit.

    Detroit Tigers' Jacoby Jones slides safely into home plate to score on a Harold Castro single as Chicago Cubs catcher Tony Wolters waits for the throw in the 10th inning Saturday in Detroit. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/15/2021 10:09 PM

It is now mid-May and the Cubs starting rotation is showing few signs of improvement.

After Trevor Williams lasted just 2 innings on Saturday in Detroit, Cubs starters dropped back to last in the majors with a 5.20 ERA.

 

The Cubs kept battling through the early hook, but finally lost 9-8 in 10 innings when the Tigers scored twice off closer Craig Kimbrel.

The loss spoiled a big day at the plate by Matt Duffy, who went 3-for-5 with 5 RBI. He hit a 3-run home run, his first this season, to put the Cubs ahead 7-6 in the fifth, and also gave them a 1-run lead in the 10th with an RBI single.

"Mentalities in general are contagious," Duffy said. "Once offenses get rolling, it can make for a long day."

Williams wasn't the only Cubs pitcher who struggled. Alec Mills gave up 3 runs in less than 2 innings, and Rex Brothers got into a jam in the seventh that led to Detroit tying the score.

"He didn't look real sharp," Cubs manager David Ross said of Williams. "He was having to work really hard, even when he was getting ahead, not able to put guys away, falling behind to some guys.

"Just the at-bats from the other team, there weren't too many of those guys that seemed fooled by much. It didn't seem like it was coming out real crisp. With the guys that were rested down in the pen, I thought I had a little bit of length today."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mills pitched for the first time in 10 days, so he might have an excuse for being rusty. Following the game, Williams contested the idea he wasn't at his best.

"It really is one of those where I executed a changeup I thought on (Robbie) Grossman," Williams said. "He put a good swing on it, a good piece of hitting, hit it down the line. I executed a good four-seam up and away to (Nomar) Mazara and he stayed on it, had a good piece of hitting, hit it down the line. I was able to throw all my pitches in the zone today."

After the Cubs took a 2-0 lead on Rizzo's 2-run double, the Tigers scored 3 in the bottom of the first on two doubles, a walk and infield single. With a chance to redeem himself, Williams got the first two outs in the second inning, then gave up a walk and single, prompting Ross to make a switch.

One pitcher who did impress -- again -- was rookie Keegan Thompson. He tossed two scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts, and has now thrown 10⅓ innings in the majors without allowing an earned run.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A starter in the minor leagues, it certainly seems inevitable that Thompson will get a chance to add some life to the Cubs starting rotation. When it might happen is a more complicated issue that may require someone going on the injured list, but none of the starters has been great so far. Jake Arrieta has the best ERA of the group at 4.10.

"I don't think anyone's closed the door on him being a starter at all," Ross said of Thompson.

Not considered a highly rated prospect in the Cubs system, Thompson was a third-round pick in 2017 out of Auburn.

"I've always been a starter," he said. "But I'll tell you what, whatever keeps me up here, I'll do whatever they ask me to do."

After Duffy's RBI single in the 10th, the Cubs seemed to be in a good spot to finish it off with Kimbrel in the mound. Miguel Cabrera led off with a fly to center, which got the automatic runner to third. Needing a strikeout, Kimbrel started 0-2 on Mazara, but he eventually bounced a single past the shifted infielder to bring in the tying run.

Pinch-runner Jacoby Jones stole second while Kimbrel got a strikeout. But then light-hitting second baseman Willi Castro (. 202) poked a single to right that ended the game.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Arrieta, Bryant share views on Cubs not reaching 85% vaccinated
Related Article
Arrieta, Bryant share views on Cubs not reaching 85% vaccinated
 
Happ returns for Cubs, but Pederson hits leadoff
Related Article
Happ returns for Cubs, but Pederson hits leadoff
 
No telling when Cubs' Bryant might return to third base
Related Article
No telling when Cubs' Bryant might return to third base
 
Cubs activate Arrieta, Hoerner ahead of Friday's game
Related Article
Cubs activate Arrieta, Hoerner ahead of Friday's game
 
Crowds at Wrigley will increase, but Cubs not an 85% team
Related Article
Crowds at Wrigley will increase, but Cubs not an 85% team
 
Cubs' Bryant doing fine after illness, hit by pitch
Related Article
Cubs' Bryant doing fine after illness, hit by pitch
 
Bryant, Arrieta lead Cubs to throwback win over Tigers
Related Article
Bryant, Arrieta lead Cubs to throwback win over Tigers
 
What's ahead for Chicago Cubs: roster overhaul or dawn of a new era?
Related Article
What's ahead for Chicago Cubs: roster overhaul or dawn of a new era?
 
Cubs' Bryant out with illness, Baez returns to lineupe
Related Article
Cubs' Bryant out with illness, Baez returns to lineupe
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 