Too much respect? Reds change pitchers for pinch-hitting Arrieta
Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter at Cincinnati in 2016. He collected a different kind of milestone Sunday.
With the Cubs out of position players in the 10th inning, manager David Ross sent Arrieta out to pinch-hit for Andrew Chafin, with two outs and runners on second and third.
Reds manager David Bell reacted by heading out to the mound, pulling lefthander Amir Garrett and summoning a right-hander from the bullpen, Ryan Hendrix, to face the right-handed hitting Arrieta.
Arrieta ended up striking out, but was that too much respect to show a pinch-hitting pitcher?
"We'll certainly joke around with Jake for that," Kris Bryant said. "I don't know, man. I don't know these matchup numbers, I'm sure there's a computer telling him to do that. I don't really know, but still waiting for Jake's first hit on the year so hopefully he'll get one in his next start."