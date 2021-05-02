 

Too much respect? Reds change pitchers for pinch-hitting Arrieta

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Pinch hitting in the 10th inning for Andrew Chafin, Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta is tagged by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart after striking out Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/2/2021 7:58 PM

Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter at Cincinnati in 2016. He collected a different kind of milestone Sunday.

With the Cubs out of position players in the 10th inning, manager David Ross sent Arrieta out to pinch-hit for Andrew Chafin, with two outs and runners on second and third.

 

Reds manager David Bell reacted by heading out to the mound, pulling lefthander Amir Garrett and summoning a right-hander from the bullpen, Ryan Hendrix, to face the right-handed hitting Arrieta.

Arrieta ended up striking out, but was that too much respect to show a pinch-hitting pitcher?

"We'll certainly joke around with Jake for that," Kris Bryant said. "I don't know, man. I don't know these matchup numbers, I'm sure there's a computer telling him to do that. I don't really know, but still waiting for Jake's first hit on the year so hopefully he'll get one in his next start."

