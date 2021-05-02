Hoerner's stay at leadoff spot was short-lived

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner hits a single against the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Manager David Ross said Sunday that Hoerner, though "a phenomenal player," won't return to the leadoff spot after two games in Atlanta. Associated Press

Second baseman Nico Hoerner continued to be a hitting star for the Cubs. He went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in the 13-12 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday. The Reds walked him intentionally in the 10th inning.

Earlier this week, Hoerner got a brief promotion to the leadoff spot in the first two games of the Atlanta series.

Hoerner went 3-for-9 at the plate during those two games, but then dropped back to the bottom part of the batting order since then. Cubs manager David Ross was asked if there was something he didn't like about Hoerner in the leadoff spot.

"Yes," Ross answered, before reluctantly expanding on that thought. "I like all our players. I don't ever want to say to anyone what I think people are good or bad at. Or I'd hate to hear what other people thought I was bad at.

"Nico Hoerner's a phenomenal player and I trust him in a lot of different spots in the lineup and a lot of different positions in the field."

