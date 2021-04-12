Fans will be allowed when Cubs and Sox minor leaguers face off in Schaumburg

A limited number of fans will be permitted at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg when White Sox and Cubs minor leaguers face off in a trio of exhibition games later this month.

All tickets will be $10 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at wintrustfield.com and boomersbaseball.com.

The White Sox alternate site team, which is based at the Schaumburg ballpark, will play the Cubs alternate site team, based in South Bend, Indiana, at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, and noon Friday, April 30.

"We are extremely excited to safely host fans at Wintrust Field for these unique games; showcasing the next generation of White Sox and Cubs in a spring training-like atmosphere," Schaumburg Boomers Vice President and General Manager Michael Larson said in an announcement Monday.

Fan attendance protocols were approved by both Major League Baseball and the Village of Schaumburg. They include limiting attendance to 20.7% of the Wintrust Field capacity, socially distanced sets of seats, face masks required when not eating or drinking, enhanced cleaning protocols, only digital tickets and food and beverage by in-seat delivery app only.

The Schaumburg Boomers open their season at Wintrust Field at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, with postgame fireworks. Single-game tickets, season tickets, and group packages available at boomersbaseball.com.