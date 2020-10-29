White Sox hire Tony La Russa as manager after 34-year hiatus

It's been 34 years since Tony La Russa was fired as White Sox manager, a move chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has often said he never should have made.

Reinsdorf, who assumed control of the Sox in 1981, rarely talks to the media, but La Russa did come up when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

"When he came to Chicago I was a fan," Reinsdorf said. "I didn't own the team at the time. He came up sometime in the '79 season and managed in 1980 and I bought the team in 1981.

"I remember at the time I bought the team I thought, 'Well, one of the first things I'm going to have to do is fire the manager' because the broadcasters, (Harry) Caray and (Jimmy) Piersall, kept talking about how bad he was. And then I met him and realized how wrong they were."

Apparently trying to make things right, the 76-year-old La Russa is back as White Sox manager. He replaces Rick Renteria, who was fired Oct. 10.

La Russa won the World Series the last year he managed, but that was 2011 with St. Louis.

In his 33 seasons as a major league manager with the White Sox, Athletics and Cardinals, La Russa was 2,728-2,365 with 3 World Series championships.

"It was the biggest regret," Reinsdorf said of letting La Russa go 64 games into the 1986 season. "Well, it was the combination, naming a general manager (Ken "Hawk" Harrelson) that shouldn't have been a general manager and then letting him fire Tony.

"Over the years, we've really become like brothers. Just a very, very special friendship. As great a manager as he is, he's a better human being. Just a great person."

