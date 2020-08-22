Cubs giving up home runs, but why aren't they hitting?

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, left, slides into home plate on a two-run double by Victor Caratini, past Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Chicago. Associated Press

Heading into the weekend series, everyone knew the White Sox's game was long ball.

The Cubs didn't figure to hit as many home runs as their South Side counterparts, but it was reasonable to expect some offense.

On Saturday, White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez started the day with an ERA of 54.00. Sure, he'd tossed just ⅔ of an inning this season, but gave up 4 earned runs.

The Sox followed with Gio Gonzalez, who started the day with a 6.00 ERA. In the seven innings Lopez and Gonzalez were on the mound, the Cubs managed just 2 hits and 2 runs.

The slumbering bats continued a trend for the Cubs' since their losing streak began last week against Milwaukee.

During the ensuing eight days, the only Cubs player to muster a batting average above .300 is Victor Caratini, who doubled home 2 runs in the second inning on Saturday, and also doubled in the series opener.

Jason Heyward has been decent, hitting .294 over the previous eight days. But the rest of the Cubs are posting some low numbers.

Willson Contreras is 2-for-23 over the last eight days, before Saturday. Javy Baez was 3-for-30 with 15 strikeouts. Nico Hoerner was 2-for-14, David Bote 4-for-22, Kyle Schwarber 5-for-27, Kris Bryant 2-for-16 before going on the injured list. That's six regulars batting below .200 for over a week.

Anthony Rizzo has been cold, but his numbers don't look so bad in comparison to his teammates, going 6-for-26.

There was a brief rally in the eighth inning on Saturday. With two outs, three straight singles by Baez, Schwarber and Contreras scored a run and brought the Cubs within 5-3. But 2 more home runs by the Sox in the top of the ninth put the game out of reach.

The plan for the Cubs this season was to have more competitive at bats. That meant taking walks, looking at more pitches, moving along runners -- all the usual stuff that makes good hitters. And it seemed to be working like a charm. Despite the recent slump, the Cubs still led the NL Central and owned the second-best record in the National League heading into Saturday's action.

Before the game, manager David Ross was asked if maybe the Cubs should start swinging sooner. Maybe they're watching too many good pitches slide past them.

"I've never found it real successful from a manager's standpoint, or even a hitting coach, to tell guys how to have their at bats," Ross said. "I think you individually go about and watch video and see what your plan of attack is, mixed in with a team game plan that we may talk about in the (pregame) meeting, in the hitters' rally that Poc (hitting coach Anthony Iapoce) has.

"Talk about what the guy does well, where his strengths and weaknesses are, where he likes to pitch at, what he likes to go to in certain counts. Then you kind of form your own plan.

"I think putting a group of hitters into one box would be doing us a disservice. I think the plan for us for each guy to have their own individual at bat, try to get in leverage counts and look for your pitch. I don't think there's anything that we're talking specifically for the group that they need to do."

