Rozner: Sports will go on as coronavirus spreads, but will you be there?

Will Augusta National Golf Club be packed with fans next month for the Masters? What about other sporting events? Being aware of any traveling protocols because of the coronavirus will help in the decision-making. Associated Press

One month from now, opening tee shots will be struck at the Masters.

Those who attend for the first time will consider it the pilgrimage of a lifetime, the completion of a journey like nothing this side of St. Andrews.

And neither rain nor heat nor gloom of virus will keep those patrons from their appointed championship rounds.

But not all would say the same.

Every day we are told it is panic-mongering at worst and irresponsible at best to suggest someone stay home amid a potential epidemic.

Just as you should not falsely yell fire in a crowded theater.

Of course, if the theater is actually in flames, one assumes it is reasonable to inform others of imminent danger.

As for the coronavirus, "The risk to the general public remains low."

We know this because every government official from Alaska to Florida has told us so, day after day after day, and who doesn't have faith in their government officials?

In this case, it's probably accurate, until you are the one who catches one of these nasty bugs.

And if you don't want to get the flu, or COVID-19, it is OK to stay away from large gatherings.

It is, unfortunately, the world we live in that all should tell you what to think and what to do, and any consideration for avoiding an illness is just plain cowardly.

Until, of course, you happen to get it. Would those telling you to get out and romp apologize? Certainly not.

There is virtually no risk of catching anything, they say, unless you catch it, and then it's not all that virtual.

Which brings us back to the Masters.

And, for that matter, the Final Four, Opening Day and the NHL and NBA postseasons.

If this gets really bad, it's possible people will stay away in droves, or teams might choose to play in front of empty venues in the weeks and months ahead.

Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola mentioned another possibility to CNBC on Friday.

"It probably beckons at worst a delay on our way to complete the schedule eventually," Viola said. "No, I don't want to play games in front of an empty arena.

"I don't see that (schedule delay) scenario (happening), but I think that has to be a contingency. We have to be prepared to do what's best for our fan base."

Tiger Woods has played on an empty course at least twice in his career, the third round at Congressional in 2012 and the second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan last fall.

It should be noted, however tangentially, that he won both events.

"It's weird," said Woods last October. "When you make a putt and you kind of put your hand up (to acknowledge the fans), you're like, 'Hmmm, don't really need to put your hand up because there's no one clapping.' "

In any case, would you take your family to Disney World under the circumstances? If yes, one could imagine shorter lines.

If no, why would you take your children to a stadium and interact with 35,000 people?

Two weeks ago, expert after expert and trader after trader on the business channels said there would be no effect on the domestic travel industry.

Two weeks later, families are canceling vacations here in the States, CEOs are canceling trips and groups are canceling giant conventions at massive exhibition sites around the country.

What will be happening two weeks from now, or a month from now at Augusta?

"The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club," said chairman Fred Ridley in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.

"We are asking that everyone follow the preventive actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus. In addition, we strongly encourage all those traveling to Augusta to become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions."

Ridley said the club has consulted with experts from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Georgia Department of Public Health.

"As a result of this collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time," Ridley said, "we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament."

On Wednesday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy was asked about the IOC insisting that the Olympics will take place this summer in Tokyo.

"It's something that we're trying to stay on top of," said McIlroy, who did not participate in the Rio Olympics four years ago, citing fear of the Zika virus. "If the organizers and the Olympic Committee believe it's safe enough that athletes can go and compete in the (Olympic) Games, then you have to take their word for it."

To be clear, the suggestion here is not that you stay home and avoid crowds, unless that is precisely what you want to do. Understand, however, that you will be mocked and lectured by the social media police for protecting yourself and your family.

And I have had it up to my ears with those who insist they know what's best for you when you are absolutely capable of making that decision on your own.

As for whether I would go to the Masters if given the chance, I would risk life, limb and liberty for the opportunity.

Unless, of course, the boss puts her foot down.

That is a wrath I would not risk.