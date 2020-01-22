Garoppolo video provides surprise pep talk to Rolling Meadows youth football players

San Francisco 49ers quarterback and former Rolling Meadows High School football player Jimmy Garoppolo congratulates the members of the revived Rolling Meadows Mustangs youth football and cheerleading program in a video at the end of their first season last fall. Courtesy of Terry Cappelen

With a lot of effort, the Rolling Meadows youth football and cheerleading program -- the Mustangs -- sprang back to life last fall after several years of dormancy.

A congratulatory video from Super Bowl-bound quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the icing on the cake.

Terry Cappelen, who was among the architects of the program's revival, had been on the coaching staff at Rolling Meadows High School during Garoppolo's freshman year. He got to know Jimmy's older brother, Mike, even better when Mike later played on the men's league football team in Hoffman Estates.

It was through Mike Garoppolo that Cappelen reached out to the San Francisco 49ers QB last fall with his idea to put a special touch on the new Mustangs program's first banquet Nov. 8.

"I tried to think of a way to surprise the kids at our end-of-the-season banquet," Cappelen said. "They were extremely excited to see a personalized video to them."

In the video, Garoppolo congratulates the young members of the revived program.

"What's up, guys? This is Jimmy Garoppolo," the Arlington Heights native says. "Just wanted to say congratulations on getting the Rolling Meadows youth football program back. It's big time, guys!

"Hope you guys had a great season, and keep working hard this offseason, alright, so we can get that championship next season, baby. Let's go!"

The 2019 season featured 66 players among three age levels playing exclusively flag football, and 23 cheerleaders.

Depending on what other local opportunities one counts, the program had been away between five and eight years by the time of its return, Cappelen said.

Next season, the program plans to add an even younger level of flag football as well as a tackle football option for only the 11 to 14 age group.

Cappelen remains grateful to Jimmy Garoppolo for the encouragement he provided last fall.

"He is truly a great guy that has never forgot where he came from," he said.