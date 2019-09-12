Girls volleyball: Campe's 10 kills help lead Palatine

Palatine kicked off play in the Mid-Suburban West with a 25-13, 25-14 win over visiting Schaumburg as Pirates girls volleyball coach Dan Gavin watched senior outside hitter Emily Campe lead his attack with a match-high 10 kills on Thursday night.

Palatine (4-4, 1-0) also received 4 kills from senior Sydney Wiebe, three from senior Sarah Elischer and two from senior Karina Szafraniec.

Wiebe also served 5 aces followed by junior setter Alison Drake (4) and Elischer (3).

Drake handed out 15 assists. Elischer also had 3 blocks against the Saxons (2-4, 0-1).

Wheeling d. Rolling Meadows: Visiting Wheeling (5-8, 1-0) posted a 25-22, 25-22 win in the MSL East match, giving the Wildcats three straight wins.

Ashlyn Ryan (10 kills), Patrycja Winnicki (6 kills, 4 aces) and Bianca Madey (5 kills) paced the attack for Meadows (3-7, 0-1) which received 23 assists from setter Erin Behls.

Buffalo Grove d. Elk Grove: Led by Nicole Zdunczyk (7 kills), Megan Mitsunaga (6), Shannon Coglianese (5) and Ella McBride (3), defending MSL East co-champ Buffalo Grove (3-7, 1-0) began conference play with a 25-14, 25-20 triumph.

Abby Ferriss served 4 aces and Jenna Rickman two for visiting BG while Schneider had 20 assists.

Megan Murray had 10 digs and Gianna Lindell served 3 aces for Elk Grove (2-6, 0-1).

Fremd d. Hoffman Estates: Breslen Reid, Cassie Seaver and Kristel Kouatchou each had 5 kills for visiting Fremd (7-2, 1-0) which posted a 25-19, 25-23 victory in its MSL West opener.

The Vikes' offense was set by Lydia Vander Ark (3 assists), Eliana Rizzo (4) and Rian Baker (5) while teammates Claudia Wala and Allie Belmonte each had a kill block.

Patricia Wadas (8 kills), Niyah McAllister (5) and Nora Rakoci (3) led the attack from Hoffman Estates (4-5, 0-1) which also received 20 digs and 2 aces from Ashley Poland.

College

Harper d. Joliet: Harper raised its record to 2-0 in the N4C and 3-0 in Region 4 with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 victory.

Rugile Jaciunas (14 kills), Amelia Reiter (10), Rachel Kandefer (7) and Natalie Asa (6) led the attack for coach Bob Vilsoet's Hawks, who received 14 digs from Jules Carusiello, 11 from Kayla Agoranos and 10 from Asa. Setter Taylor Pfaller handed out 37 assists.