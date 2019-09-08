Chicago White Sox's Anderson take break in chase for batting title

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels' Dillon Peters during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Chicago.

The American League RBI leader was in the lineup for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The AL batting leader was not.

Jose Abreu, who already has driven in a career-high 112 runs, got his day off Thursday.

Tim Anderson, who tops the league with a .334 average, got Sunday off.

"Every single one of these guys has been getting after it and grinding," acting Sox manager Joe McEwing said. "We're asking so much out of them. We planned to give (Anderson) back-to-back days off, so we give him today. With the off-day tomorrow, give him two days to get his feet underneath him so he stays strong and finishes strong throughout September."

Attempting to join Frank Thomas (1997) and Luke Appling (1936, 1943) as the only Sox hitters to win batting titles, Anderson led the majors with 44 hits in August. Heading into Sunday's play, the 26-year-old shortstop was tops with 14 hits in September.

"Last year is in the past," Abreu said of Anderson. "Those .240 averages, it's in the past. He's doing very well. He has worked hard for this. The talent is there."

Last straw?

It was another poor start for Dylan Covey on Saturday night.

Was it the last one for the White Sox's right-hander?

"I believe as we move forward, we'll decide that as we go," acting manager Joe McEwing said. "I'm not quite sure how the rotation is going to shake out."

Covey lasted just 2⅔ innings in Saturday's start against the Angels. He allowed 7 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks.

"I need to find a way to get better," Covey said. "I can't keep putting myself in holes like this. I've got to get better. I will get better. It was frustrating for me, but I'll get there and I'll figure it out."

In 11 starts for the Sox this season, Covey is 1-7 with an 8.14 ERA.

Renteria watch:

After having rotator-cuff surgery Friday, manager Rick Renteria is eyeing a quick return.

"We talked to him this morning, he sounded great," Joe McEwing said. "He's still hoping to be back on Tuesday. Everything went well and he's healing properly and getting good rest, which is important."