Eloy Jimenez likely to rejoin White Sox for Astros series

The Chicago White Sox on Monday are expected to announce rookie left fielder Eloy Jimenez is coming off the injured list. Jimenez has been out since spraining his right ankle trying to make a catch at the fence on April 26. Associated Press

It's not yet official, but it looks like Eloy Jimenez will be back in the White Sox's starting lineup Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Houston.

Out since April 26 with a sprained right ankle, Jimenez played five rehab games with Class AAA Charlotte.

The rookie left fielder was off Sunday after going 7-for-22 (. 318) with a solo home run.

"He's gotten his at-bats, he's working," Sox manager Rick Renteria said before Sunday's loss to Toronto. "Once everybody feels comfortable, I'm sure we'll see him here with us shortly."

The Sox did clear a roster spot after Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, optioning left fielder Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte.

In 21 games with the White Sox, Delmonico batted .206 with 1 home run and 6 RBI.

Bullpen game?

The Sox still haven't announced a starting pitcher to replace injured Manny Banuelos (shoulder strain) for Monday's game against the Astros.

"We're still talking about that," manager Rick Renteria said.

The White Sox won't be bringing up Ross Detwiler from Charlotte. Signed to a minor-league contract on May 9, Detwiler made his second start at Triple-A Sunday, allowing 3 runs in 6 innings.

It looks like the Sox will start a relief pitcher like Aaron Burr and go with the bullpen the rest of the game.

Measuring sticks:

After going 3-3 on their homestand against the Indians and Blue Jays, the White Sox embark on a difficult road trip.

It starts with four games at Houston and wraps up with three at Minnesota. The Astros are in first place in the AL West and the Twins have a comfortable lead in the Central.

"Everybody is a challenge," catcher Welington Castillo said. "We're going to go out there and play hard and compete like anybody else. I know they're in first place, but this is baseball and anything can happen. We're going to go out there and compete, too."

New arm:

With a glaring need for pitching depth the White Sox signed Odrisamer Despaigne to a minor-league contract Saturday.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Despaigne was 3-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 8 starts with Class AAA Louisville (Reds) this season.

He debuted with AAA Charlotte Sunday and pitched 2 scoreless innings.

Despaigne was a combined 2-3 with a 6.69 ERA in 19 games (5 starts) with the Marlins and Angels last year. He's also pitched for the Padres and Orioles.

Waiting room:

Leading 4-1 in the fifth inning Saturday, the White Sox obviously wanted the game called quickly after heavy rains hit Guaranteed Rate Field.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo did not.

"Officials asked me early on to cancel, and I said no," Montoyo said. "It's a 4-1 game and I said we're just going to wait. If it's not playable, it's not playable but it's my job to try to win a game."

After a three-hour delay, the game was finally called.