Girls volleyball: Meadows takes third at Wheaton Academy

Rolling Meadows took third place at the Wheaton Academy girls volleyball tourney on Saturday to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

First-year coach Katie Stensland's Mustangs (8-7) went 3-2 with wins over the Wheaton Academy junior varsity (25-20, 25-10), Evergreen Park (25-18, 25-19) and Little Village (25-6, 25-15).

Leading the Mustangs on attack were Ashlyn Ryan (31 aces), Caroline Slowik (20), Leticia Avellaneda (28 kills) and Patrycja Winnicki (17 kills).

Junior setter Erin Behls was 247-of-253 setting with 81 assists while top blockers were Avellaneda (5) and Ryan 1.

Morath paced the back row with 31 digs followed by Ryan (20) and Maggie Goodwin 17 digs.

St. Viator goes 4-1: The Lions, now 5-8 overall, posted wins over Dundee Crown (25-18, 25-21), Bartlett (25-17, 25-15), Plainfield South (25-20, 13-25, 15-12) and West Chicago (25-22, 25-13) in the third-place match of the West Chicago Invite.

The Lions' only loss was in the semifinal as Woodstock posted a 25-14, 25-22 decision.

Carrie Leazer (team-high 47 digs) and Taylor Pfaller (22 digs) led Viator with 9 aces apiece while junior setter Erin Aldana had 8 aces. Top attackers were Kate Nottoli (40 kills), Leazer (34 kills) and Ella Kull (17).

Nottoli also led with 9 blocks while Aldana (94 assists) and Katherine Drab (23 assists) ran the offense.

Conant goes 2-3: The Cougars (6-8) earned their wins at the Leyden Invitational against the host Eagles (25-21, 25-15) and Walter Payton (19-25, 25-22, 15-12).

Lane Tech won the tourney followed by Willowbrook, Taft, Conant, Walter Payton and Leyden. Leyden went 1-4 with its win coming over Taft 27-26, 25-20.

Leading the Eagles were senior outside hitter Destiny Corral (35 kills, 3 aces), senior libero Bea Verin (41 digs, 9 aces), junior outside hitter Jailynn Bravo (10 kills), junior right side Summer Mohammad (12 kills, 2 aces) and junior setter Jocelyn Escamilla (60 assists, 8 aces).