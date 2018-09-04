Girls volleyball: Rolling Meadows hands Fremd first loss

hello

Rolling Meadows' girls volleyball team handed Fremd its first loss on Tuesday night as the Mustangs posted a 25-23, 11-25, 29-27 triumph in Palatine.

First-year coach Katie Stensland watched her Mustangs improve to 4-5 behind the attack of Elise Kowalski (9 kills), Ashlyn Ryan (7) and Eleanor Errico (7).

Leticia Avellaneda added 3 kills in the offense set by Natalie Klancnik (64-of-64, 23 assists).

Errico also had 8 blocks while Klancnik (13 digs) and Sophia Salemi (110 peaced the back row.

College of Coastal Georgia recruit Heidi Sayre put down a match-high 15 kills for Fremd (7-1) while Breslin Reid and Rian Baker each added 7 kills. Lydia Vander Ark handed out 15 assists and Baker 11 assists while teammates Caudia Wala had 4 blocks and Jules Tangney 3.

Hersey d. Barrington: Visiting Hersey (6-3) posted a 25-18, 23-25, 26-24 at Barrington. Kati Kaburov helped lead the way for Hersey with 16 kills, 6 digs 1 ace.

Other leaders for the Huskies were Alessia Olhava (4 kills, 16 assists), Kaiya Eshoo (10 assists, 3 aces), Juliette Vandenherik (5 blocks, 2 kills), Janine Boyan (5 kills), Karolina Wojdacz (2 kills 3 aces) and Maddie Mullin (10 digs 2 aces).

Barrington (3-5) was paced by Peyton Tilly (18 kills, 2 digs), Bailey Madrzyk (5 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs), Tara Kozak (25 assists, 4 digs), Mia Rufollo (1 ace, 10 digs), Paige Ramel (2 blocks, 5 kills) and Olivia Rojas (12 digs 2 aces).

Schaumburg d. Elk Grove: Schaumburg earned the MSL crossover win a 25-16, 25-18 victory.

The visiting Grenadiers (0-6) were led by Kaitlyn Ingrebrigtsen (6 kills) and Rachel Kandefer (3 kills). Megan Murray led the back row with 6 digs.

Palatine d. Buffalo Grove: The host Pirates improved to 4-3 with a 20-25, 25-8, 25-17 MSL crossover triumph.

Haley Holz (2 aces) led the Pirates with 10 kills followed by Emily Campe (6), Sydney Wiebe (3) and Karina Szafranic (2). Setter Allison Drake handed out 27 assists.

Maggie Streckert (3 kills) set the offense for the Bison (4-5) collecting 19 assists. Her top targets were Claire Ferriss (8 kills), Shannon Coglianese (6) and Lauren Horvath (3 kills).

Jillian Smith picked up 13 digs for Palatine and Holz had 6. Ferriss (8 digs) and Nina Masciopinto (7) led BG in digs.

Wheeling d. Hoffman Estates: Behind the attack of Nosa Igiehon (6 kills), Emily LaCaeyse (4) and Ellie Welter (3), Wheeling raised its record to 5-7 with the 25-23 25-15 MSL crossover win at Hoffman Estates.

Grace Zambrano (64-of-66) handed out 14 assists for the Wildcats while the back row was led by Welter (14 digs), Nicole Nguyen (10), Ally Ferraro (8) and Zambrano 6. Igiehon had 6 blocks.

Willowbrook d. Leyden: Willowbrook won the WSG match 25-18, 25-21 as senior outside hitter Destiny Corral (7 kills, 2 aces) and senior libero Bean Verin (12 digs) helped pace the visiting Eagles.

Nazareth at St. Viator: Nazareth won the ESCC opener 25-8, 25-17 as Kate Nottoli led host St. Viator (1-7, 0-1) with 7 kills while Lauren Allaire and Lilly LaFleur each added 4. Erin Aldana handed out 19 assists. Taylor Pfaller led in the back row with 8 digs while Carrie Leazzer had 7.