Girls volleyball: Barrington evens record at 1-1

Barrington's girls volleyball team evened its record at 1-1 on Tuesday night with a 25-21, 25-17 win at Dundee-Crown in Carpentersville.

Leading the Fillies were Peyton Tilly (6 kills, 1 blocks, 2 aces), Bailey Madrzyk (3 Kills, 1 Block, 3 digs), Tara Kozak (16 assists, 6 digs), Mia Rufollo (7 digs), Paige Ramel (2 blocks, 1 kills) Ola Magiera (6 kills) and Olivia Rojas (4 aces, 4 digs).

Conant d. Mundelein: The host Cougars (2-0) posted a 25-21, 25-20 victory over Mundelein as Yuri Hara (6 kills), Natalie Jurgenson (4 kills, 3 aces), Fiona Fennelly (12 assists) and Mackenzie Lunkes (6 digs) helped lead the way.

Buffalo Grove d. Niles West: The visiting Bison (4-4) posted 25-16, 18-25. 25-18 win in Skokie as Claire Ferris (11 kills), Maggie Streckert (5 kills, 24 assists), and Abby Kim (6 kills) led the attack.

Prospect d. Maine South: The host Knights (2-0) rallied for a 15-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory as Emma Cogan (10 kills), Grace Cacini (7), and Sloane Petlak (3) led the attack. Cogan, Gianna Russo and Cacini each had 1 ace while Cogan also led with 8 digs and Mia Farraday had 5.

Sarah Skaggs handed out 17 assists.

Harper d. Joliet: The Hawks raised their record to 5-1 with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 triumph.