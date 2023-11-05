Warrenville Lions to hold 73rd annual turkey raffle
Updated 11/5/2023 5:33 PM
The Warrenville Lions Club will hold its 73rd annual Turkey Raffle from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton.
There will be raffles for turkeys, hams and pies about every 15 minutes. The first drawing is at 7 p.m.
Also for purchase will be burgers, chicken, hot dogs or brats, as well as beer, wine and cocktails.
Tickets for the Super Turkey Raffle cash drawing are $20; winners need not be present. The grand prize is $1,500, with $1,000 for second place, $500 for third and fourth and $100 for fifth to ninth.
For more information, visit www.warrenvillelionsclub.org/turkeyraffle.html.
Article Comments
