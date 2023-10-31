Gun violence prevention forum Nov. 2 in Glenview

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will host a town hall discussion on gun violence prevention from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Moms Demand Action Glenview/Northbrook lead Dr. Halleh Akbarnia will be joined by local school representatives, Glenview Police Sgt. Joel Detloff, state Sens. Julie Morrison and Laura Fine, state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton, Northfield Township Committeewoman Tracy Katz Muhl, and Family Service Center Executive Director Renee Dominguez.

It's an open forum to discuss firearm safety, voice concerns, explore solutions to minimize firearm risks, and learn about gun safety efforts.

Register at bit.ly/GVNBTownHall.