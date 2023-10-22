Voice of Democracy essays due Oct. 31

The deadline is approaching for high school students from Bloomingdale, Roselle or Medinah to enter this year's VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition.

Local students must submit their entries to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bloomingdale Post 7539 by Oct. 31. The post winner will advance to the district level, from which that winner will move to the state competition.

To participate, students must write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on the topic, "What are the greatest attributes of our democracy?" The essay must be recorded in an audio format using a flash drive.

The recording, typed essay and entry form must be sent with an entry form to VFW Post 7539, c/o Bloomingdale Library, 101 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale, IL 60108. Entry forms and more details can be found at vfw.org/vod.