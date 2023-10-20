Lake in the Hills man sentenced to seven years in prison after multiple DUI violations

A Lake in the Hills man was sentenced Thursday to prison for seven years for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with at least five previous violations, a Class X felony, McHenry County court records show.

Donald Vucic, 38, pleaded guilty to the aggravated DUI charge and to driving while his license was revoked or suspended with three prior convictions, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to a seven-year prison term for aggravated DUI and one year for driving while license revoked, with the sentences being served concurrently, the records show. He was also fined $3,859 for court fees and fines and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Other charges, including obstruction of justice, were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea, records show.

Vucic was arrested by the Lake in the Hills Police Department at about 11:45 p.m. Dec. 25, 2021, after crashing his car and leaving the scene, according to court documents. He refused to take a field sobriety test and had "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and "bloodshot eyes," the arresting officer wrote in official reports.

In 2015, Vucic, then of Schaumburg, was sentenced to six years in prison after he was charged with two DUIs within 48 hours.

Vucic must complete at least 50% of his new sentence before he is eligible for parole, records show.