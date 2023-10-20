Island Lake man facing drug, weapons charges
Updated 10/20/2023 1:12 PM
An Island Lake man is facing multiple charges following a violent confrontation in Wauconda, police said Friday.
Brandon A. Hasenbuhler, 25, of the 4100 block of Beech Street, put another man into a headlock and threatened him with a gun, police said.
Drugs also were found in Hasenbuhler's car and two handguns in a Lakemoor storage locker, of which one had a damaged serial number, police said.
Hasenbuhler is charged with aggravated battery by strangulation, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
He was remanded to Lake County jail after a court appearance, police said.
