Island Lake man facing drug, weapons charges

An Island Lake man is facing multiple charges following a violent confrontation in Wauconda, police said Friday.

Brandon A. Hasenbuhler, 25, of the 4100 block of Beech Street, put another man into a headlock and threatened him with a gun, police said.

Drugs also were found in Hasenbuhler's car and two handguns in a Lakemoor storage locker, of which one had a damaged serial number, police said.

Hasenbuhler is charged with aggravated battery by strangulation, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

He was remanded to Lake County jail after a court appearance, police said.