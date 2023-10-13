Skokie man charged with calling in bomb threats to Aurora libraries

A Skokie man has been charged with calling in false bomb threats to Aurora public libraries.

Jacob Spiro, 23, of the 4600 block of Davis Street, also faces charges in Cook County, alleging he made similar calls in several North suburban towns.

In Kane County, Spiro is accused of calling in bomb threats on Sept. 12 and 14 at the main Aurora Public Library building and two branch libraries. No devices were located, according to Aurora police.

Spiro was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of disorderly conduct - false bomb threats, according to a news release from Aurora police.

Aurora police worked with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force to investigate the case.

Spiro was arrested Monday on another case. Skokie police say he has been charged with two felonies: falsely making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct. He is being detained in the Cook County jail until his next Cook County court appearance, which is Nov. 13.

Information about when Spiro will have his first appearance hearing on the Kane County charges was not available Friday morning.

According to a Skokie police news release, their department received 16 reports of bomb and violence threats from September to October. Police departments in Morton Grove, Niles, Wilmette, Glenview and Northbrook also received such reports, according to the Skokie news release. Skokie police say additional charges may be filed against Spiro.