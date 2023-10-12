Sheriff: Crystal Lake woman tried to alter fatal ATV crash scene

After discovering a man seriously injured in an ATV crash near Spring Grove in February, a Crystal Lake woman allegedly first tried to help the dying man avoid getting busted for a DUI instead of calling for medical help that could have saved his life, authorities said.

Samantha Jacobson, 45, has been charged with two counts of obstructing justice, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Jacobson released from custody pending trial.

Sheriff's investigators said Jacobson was at a bar the evening of Feb. 7 when she saw 56-year-old Glenn Luthardt, who police described as her acquaintance, getting ready to leave.

Jacobson suggested Luthardt not drive home because he'd been drinking but he got on his ATV and left anyway, authorities said.

Soon after, Jacobson was driving along and found Luthardt had crashed his ATV near North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, authorities said.

Instead of calling 911 right away, Jacobson sought help from a man to remove Luthardt's ATV from the crash scene, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

"We believe she did it because she was concerned he would get a DUI or charged with driving on a revoked driver's license," Covelli said. "There's no doubt, the sooner someone with traumatic injuries gets medical attention, the better their odds are at survival."

Jacobson then called 911 and told dispatchers she was driving home and simply discovered a body lying in the roadway, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Jacobson tried to lead investigators into believing Luthardt had not been involved in a crash, officials said.

Luthardt, of unincorporated Spring Grove, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Covelli said investigators have spoken several times to the man Jacobson instructed to move the ATV. He added, officials have no intention at this time of pursuing charges against anyone else in connection with the crash.

Jacobson is due in court Nov. 7.