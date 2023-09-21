New Hope church celebrates merger with Sept. 30 open house

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the community is invited to an open house celebrating the merger of two local United Methodist churches.

New Hope United Methodist Church has been formed by combining the resources of both Winfield Community UMC and First UMC of West Chicago to better serve the community.

Stop by anytime between noon and 3 p.m. at New Hope UMC, 643 E. Washington St. in West Chicago. There will be food, games, and take-aways.

The church will be taking donations of new hats, gloves, or mittens for local schoolchildren, as well as nonperishable food items.

The Winfield church facility was sold earlier in the year, with the proceeds going toward the new church. For information, visit newhopeum.church.