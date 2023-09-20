Report: Glenview police investigating man's death inside home
Updated 9/20/2023 8:06 AM
Glenview police are investigating the death of a resident in a house on the 700 block of Long Road.
ABC 7 Chicago is reporting a man was found dead inside the home Monday night.
A Cook County medical examiner's office report indicates the unidentified man's body is slated for an autopsy later today.
Glenview police have not issued any additional details about the investigation.
