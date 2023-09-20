Coroner: Glenview man's death ruled a homicide
Updated 9/20/2023 1:38 PM
A man found dead inside a Glenview home Monday night was the victim of a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The man has been identified as Fadhil Obeed, 38, of Glenview, police said.
Police believe it was a targeted incident with no threat to the public.
At 8:02 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an injured man in a house on the 700 block of Long Road. They found Obeed dead inside.
Glenview police and the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force are pursuing leads in the case.
