Man charged with robbing Addison Verizon store; two other suspects at large

A Chicago man is being held without bail on charges he robbed a Verizon store in Addison Thursday.

Meanwhile, two other suspects remain at large.

Diamonte L. Walls, 25, of the 9200 block of South Bishop Street, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Walls entered the store at 1400 W. Lake St. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

He told all the customers to get on the floor while the workers gave him merchandise. He then ordered three workers to the back storage room, gave them garbage bags and ordered them to fill it up with merchandise.

It is alleged Walls had an accomplice who pretended to be one of the customers on the floor.

They fled in separate cars, according to the release, with Walls getting in an Infiniti driven by a third person and the other person getting in a gray Toyota.

Police located the Infiniti on I-290 near St. Charles Road and deployed spike strips, which flattened the front passenger-side tire. The Infiniti drove on to southbound I-294, exited at Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale and stopped at Elm Street and Fuller Road.

Walls and the driver ran off, according to the release. Walls was arrested a block away in the backyard of a home. The nearby The Lane Elementary School was locked down as a precaution while police searched the area. The search was called off in the late afternoon, as police said they believed the Infiniti driver had left the area.

Authorities say they found a black bag in the yard containing 30 iPhones, two Samsung Galaxy phones, four iPads and an Apple watch. The items have a total value of more than $37,000.

They also say they found a loaded Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber in the front yard of a neighboring home. The gun's ammunition magazine was found in the parking lot of the Verizon store, authorities say.

Anyone with information about the other two people is asked to call Addison police at (630) 543-3080.

Walls is also wanted on a warrant out of Des Moines County in Iowa, alleging he committed burglary in the third degree and possession of marijuana in August, according to DuPage County court records.