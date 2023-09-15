Man charged with robbing Addison Verizon store; 2nd suspect at large

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a Verizon store in Addison Thursday.

Meanwhile, a second suspect remains at large.

Diamonte L. Walls, 25, of the 9200 block of South Bishop Street, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to DuPage County court records.

He was due to have his first appearance hearing on Friday morning.

According to the charges, around 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, Walls, armed with a black 9 mm pistol, made a worker in the Verizon store at 1400 W. Lake St. fill two garbage bags with Apple and Samsung products.

Walls was arrested near I-294 and Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale.

The nearby The Lane Elementary School was locked down as a precaution while police searched the area. The search was called off in the late afternoon, as police said they believed the second suspect had left the area.