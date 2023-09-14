One suspect in Addison robbery captured in Hinsdale

A manhunt in Hinsdale ended after police arrested one suspect in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at a Verizon store in Addison, but another suspect remains at large.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. Thursday to a report of an armed robbery on the 1600 block of West Lake Street, Addison police said.

Law enforcement sources told the ABC 7 I-Team that two men armed with pistols robbed a Verizon store at that location about 12:45 p.m.

Hinsdale police helped locate a vehicle wanted in connection to the crime near I-294 and Ogden Avenue, Addison police said in an update on social media.

Police found one suspect in a Hinsdale neighborhood, the update read.

"There were probably 20 cop cars that turned the corner came in 75 miles an hour, flying in the street, and my kids go to the school over here at The Lane," witness Matthew Wood told ABC 7. "I just turned around and came back in to see what was going on."

Helicopters and dogs assisted with the search.

The Lane School, which is located near the search area in Hinsdale, went into a lockdown as a precaution, District 181 said in a letter to school families and staff.