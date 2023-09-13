Loyola, New Trier football recognized by 'Rivalry Series'

The football teams of Loyola Academy and New Trier have been recognized by Planet Fitness' "Rivalry Series."

The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday that the "IHSA Rivalry Series presented by Planet Fitness" is back during the 2023-24 school year.

Last school year Planet Fitness highlighted several historic rivalries in football and basketball, and engaged with fans at a number of state final events, the IHSA said.

The fitness company will start its 2023-24 series with Brother Rice at Loyola football, 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Wilmette.

Brother Rice (2-1) visits a 3-0 Loyola squad that's rated second in Class 8A Associated Press.

The defending 8A champion Ramblers, under first-year head coach Beau Desherow, come off a 34-7 win over Marist. The Ramblers countered their first deficit of the season with 34 unanswered points.

On Sept. 29, New Trier plays in one of the Rivalry Series games when the Trevians visit Evanston in a game between teams currently 1-2.

New Trier fell 24-20 to Prospect last week, and is on the road against 3-0 Barrington today, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. Many prep games have been scheduled for Thursday rather than Friday in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

Prospect-Hersey and Kaneland-Sycamore are other Planet Fitness Rivalry Series games on Sept. 29.

Subsequent games in the series are Marion at Carbondale on Oct. 13 and Stagg at Sandburg on Oct. 20.

This Thursday, Glenbrook South (0-3) seeks its first win of the season at Prospect (2-1). Also at 7 p.m., Glenbrook North (0-3) visits Buffalo Grove (2-1) in a final nonconference game before Central Suburban League South play begins in Week 5 on Sept. 22.