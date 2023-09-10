 

Sights and sounds of Revolutionary War come to life at Cantigny

  • The redcoats were on the march Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

    The redcoats were on the march Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Re-enactors of the Continental Army fire a volley at British soldiers Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

    Re-enactors of the Continental Army fire a volley at British soldiers Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Doug Roush of Indianapolis, center, with hand touching hat rim, reloads during a military salute at the Revolutionary War re-enactment Sunday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

    Doug Roush of Indianapolis, center, with hand touching hat rim, reloads during a military salute at the Revolutionary War re-enactment Sunday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Re-enactors give an artillery demonstration Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

    Re-enactors give an artillery demonstration Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Tim Hess of Lake in the Hills performs "Parting Glass" on bagpipes Sunday during the funeral salute to honor loved ones, friends and colleagues who passed. It was part of the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

    Tim Hess of Lake in the Hills performs "Parting Glass" on bagpipes Sunday during the funeral salute to honor loved ones, friends and colleagues who passed. It was part of the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

  • Re-enactors portraying British soldiers march through battle Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

    Re-enactors portraying British soldiers march through battle Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/10/2023 5:07 PM

The redcoats were on the move Sunday on the parade field at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, but fortunately the fledgling Continental Army of the United States was there to turn them aside.

The sights and sounds -- loud sounds -- of the Revolutionary War came back to life as Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance hosted a two-day re-enactment bringing participants and spectators back to the late 18th century.

 

Besides battles and artillery demonstrations, Sunday's lineup included a church parade, fife and drums performances, children's games and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 