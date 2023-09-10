Sights and sounds of Revolutionary War come to life at Cantigny
Updated 9/10/2023 5:07 PM
The redcoats were on the move Sunday on the parade field at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, but fortunately the fledgling Continental Army of the United States was there to turn them aside.
The sights and sounds -- loud sounds -- of the Revolutionary War came back to life as Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance hosted a two-day re-enactment bringing participants and spectators back to the late 18th century.
Besides battles and artillery demonstrations, Sunday's lineup included a church parade, fife and drums performances, children's games and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.