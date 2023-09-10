Sights and sounds of Revolutionary War come to life at Cantigny

Re-enactors portraying British soldiers march through battle Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Tim Hess of Lake in the Hills performs "Parting Glass" on bagpipes Sunday during the funeral salute to honor loved ones, friends and colleagues who passed. It was part of the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Re-enactors give an artillery demonstration Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Doug Roush of Indianapolis, center, with hand touching hat rim, reloads during a military salute at the Revolutionary War re-enactment Sunday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Re-enactors of the Continental Army fire a volley at British soldiers Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The redcoats were on the march Sunday during the Revolutionary War re-enactment at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

The redcoats were on the move Sunday on the parade field at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, but fortunately the fledgling Continental Army of the United States was there to turn them aside.

The sights and sounds -- loud sounds -- of the Revolutionary War came back to life as Cantigny and The North West Territory Alliance hosted a two-day re-enactment bringing participants and spectators back to the late 18th century.

Besides battles and artillery demonstrations, Sunday's lineup included a church parade, fife and drums performances, children's games and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.