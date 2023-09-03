Three dead after car, motorcycle collide head-on in Kane County

A head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car left three people dead Saturday night in far west suburban Big Rock, authorities said Sunday.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Kathleen Luczynski, 58, of Elburn, and Jaime Bibiano, 55, of Waterman, according to the Kane County sheriff's office. Scott Luczynski, 56, of Elburn, was pronounced dead later at Mercy Hospital in Aurora, officials said.

Sheriff's police said the crash occurred at about 9:28 p.m. at U.S. Route 30 and Davis Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates Bibiano was driving a Honda Civic west on Route 30 when he passed a vehicle in front of him in the eastbound no passing zone and collided head-on with an oncoming 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Scott Luczynski. Kathleen Luczynski was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate the crash and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved, authorities said.