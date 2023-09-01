Low interest loans available to help victims of apartment complex fire

Residents affected by the July 28 fire at the Arden of Oakbrook apartment complex in Oakbrook Terrace can now apply for a low interest loan.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has established a disaster loan outreach center to assist residents. It is located at the Salvation Army Community Center-Oakbrook Center, 1S415 Summit Ave. in Villa Park.

The center opened Aug. 28 and will close Sept. 11. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The center will be closed on Labor Day.

Residents can apply online using the SBA's secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Application forms can also be obtained by calling (800) 659-2955 or (800) 877-8339 for deaf and hard of hearing.

Additional information can be found at sba.gov/disaster. Residents may also call 211 or visit 211DuPage.gov for additional assistance.

The deadline for physical damage applications is Oct. 23. Economic injury applications must be submitted by May 23.