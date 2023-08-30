Loyola applies to install lights at its stadium

Loyola Academy has submitted an application for lights for Hoerster Field inside Sachs Stadium. A public hearing before the Wilmette zoning board will be held Sept. 6. Courtesy of Loyola Academy

Loyola Academy's application to install lights at Sachs Stadium will go before the Wilmette zoning board next week.

The academy applied for a new special use permit to install four, 80-foot light poles with LED fixtures adjacent to the stadium home and visitors bleachers at Hoerster Field, according to the school website.

A public hearing on the application is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Wilmette Village Hall, 1200 Wilmette Ave.

Loyola's proposal was shared with neighbors in open houses in February and June. It specifies a total of 60 nights the lights would be used during the school year. The application says the lights would be used from August to November and from March to May, with limited usage on Saturday and none on Sunday.

It stated maximums of five night football games with a 10:30 p.m. "light curfew"; 25 non-football events with 9 p.m. curfews; and 30 night practices with 7 p.m. curfews. Lights used on Saturdays would be turned off at 9 p.m., football games included.

The lights, provided by Musco Lighting, would be used only for Loyola Academy athletic or student events.

Loyola football, playing a nine-game regular season, hosts four games this season and normally would host four or five annually.

However, the defending Class 8A state champions have reached at least the state quarterfinals -- three additional playoff games, home or away -- all but one season every year since 2009, not counting the 2020-21 season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loyola home playoff games likely would be held on a Saturday, the school said.

An initial iteration of the lighting plan, since modified through the open house process, sought 183 nights per school year where the lights could be used.

The application said Loyola Academy spends more than $40,000 annually on facility rental and transportation costs for team practices due to daytime-only use of Hoerster Field. It noted the school's marching band is not able to practice on the field during the week because of lack of field time.

Loyola is the only Chicago Catholic League school that does not have lights at its field, the application said.

Among the zoning relief Loyola seeks is allowance for brighter lighting levels along its east and south property lines; a variance for the 80-foot light poles; and an allowance for higher sound levels due to night games.

Loyola said people unable to attend the Sept. 6 hearing may submit a letter about the application via email addressed to "Members of the Zoning Board of Appeals," in care of John Adler, director of community development, at adlerj@wilmette and ask he share it with the zoning and village board.

Questions about the application or the village zoning process may be sent to Loyola Advancement Chief of Staff Marty Jennings at mjennings@loy.org.