Victim of head-on crash in Fox Lake identified as Wauconda man

A 21-year-old man who died as a result of injuries in a head-on crash Thursday night in Fox Lake has been identified as Anthony Herrera of Wauconda.

A 48-year-old man also was injured in the crash about 9:40 p.m. on Route 12 between routes 134 and 59. Both drivers had to be cut out of their vehicles, police said.

Police said a Cadillac SRX was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 12 when it struck a Ford van driven by Herrera.

Herrera died in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville of blunt-force trauma as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The 48-year-old Cadillac driver also was taken to Condell in stable condition with cuts and possible fractures, police said.

Both men were the only occupants in the vehicles.

Route 12 was closed and reopened about 2 a.m. Friday. The Lake County sheriff's office and Lake Villa, Round Lake Beach and Round Lake police assisted with road closures and traffic control.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County and Fox Lake police are investigating.