21-year-old killed, another man injured in head-on crash in Fox Lake

A 21-year-old man died as a result of injuries in a head-on crash Thursday night in Fox Lake.

A 48-year-old man also was injured in the crash about 9:40 p.m. on Route 12 north of Route 134. Both drivers were trapped and had to be cut out of their vehicles, police said.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and it took up to 25 minutes to remove both drivers due to the heavy damage, according to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

Police said a Cadillac SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 12 when it struck a Ford van traveling north.

The 21-year-old driver of the van was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in extremely critical condition and later died from his injuries. He was not identified pending family notification.

The 48-year-old Cadillac driver also was taken to Condell in stable condition with cuts and possible fractures, police said.

Both men were the only occupants in the vehicles.

Route 12 was closed and reopened about 2 a.m. Friday. The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake Villa, Round Lake Beach and Round Lake police assisted with road closures and traffic control.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is investigating.