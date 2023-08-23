 

Images: North, South Girls golf teams enjoy traditional Glenbrook Cup

 
By Joe Lewnard
Updated 8/23/2023 11:54 AM
Glenbrook North's Laura Hu tees off on the first hole during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The cup rests near the first tee box prior to the start of the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Hayden Joseph hits toward the green on the first hole during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Martha Kuwahara, left, smiles while chatting with teammate Laura Hu during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Martha Kuwahara hits toward the first green during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Olivia Kim hits out of a bunker during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Hayden Joseph putts during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Martha Kuwahara putts during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Olivia Kim watches her putt roll toward the hole during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Alexis Myers chips onto the green during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kacie Moon putts during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Kate Strellis putts during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Lindsey Huang hits a tee shot during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Sydney Saltzman hits a tee shot during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Erin Jeon watches her putt roll toward the hole during the Glenbrook Cup at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Northbrook Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
