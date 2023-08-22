Lake Villa man charged in vehicle theft spree

A Lake Villa man arrested Tuesday after a golf cart theft in Wauconda admitted to stealing at least three carts and a 1962 Porsche that day, Wauconda police said.

Police received a report of a theft in progress at 10:35 a.m. at Monster Powersports, 315 N. Rand Road, and arrested Drew W. Nelson after a short chase, according to a news release.

Following Nelson's arrest, the Lake County office issued an alert about a 1962 Porsche that was stolen in Ingleside. The description of the suspect matched Nelson, and he admitted to Tuesday's crime spree, police said.

Authorities said Nelson stole at least two golf carts in the Fox Lake/Ingleside area before taking the Porsche. He drove the Porsche down Route 12 before parking at Monster Powersports and stealing another golf cart, the news release said.

Nelson is being held without bail in the Lake County jail on charges of theft, possession of stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and criminal damage to property.